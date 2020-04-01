The Alabama Sports Writers Association released it boys and girls basketball players of the year over the weekend.

The 2020 winners are:

BOYS

7A: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook

6A: Kam Woods, Pinson Valley

5A: Reginald Perry, Fairfield

4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega

3A: Andres Burney, Pike County

2A: J.D. Davison, Calhoun

1A: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane

AISA: Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian

GIRLS

7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park

6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green

5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson

4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston

3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah

2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs

1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage

AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott

