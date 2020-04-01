The Alabama Sports Writers Association released it boys and girls basketball players of the year over the weekend.
The 2020 winners are:
BOYS
7A: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook
6A: Kam Woods, Pinson Valley
5A: Reginald Perry, Fairfield
4A: Kobe Simmons, Talladega
3A: Andres Burney, Pike County
2A: J.D. Davison, Calhoun
1A: Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane
AISA: Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian
GIRLS
7A: Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park
6A: Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green
5A: Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson
4A: Allasha Dudley, Anniston
3A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
2A: Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs
1A: Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott
