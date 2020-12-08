FYFFE — Fyffe outscored Sand Rock 16-4 in the second quarter to break open a close game and roll to a 66-43 victory in a Dec. 1 varsity boys basketball matchup at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
Four Fyffe players scored in double figures, paced by Tate Goolesby with 18 points. He racked up 16 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Micah Johnson got 11 points and three assists, and Parker Godwin finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his first game of the season following an injury. Xavier Works scored 10.
