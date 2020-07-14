The AHSAA has announced a new program that will enable its member schools that currently lack production capabilities to receive up to two free Pixellot automated production units for use in their primary sports venues.
The program is being offered by the NFHS Network, the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports, and is created to assist schools facing revenue losses due to restricted attendance at games and other events in light of COVID-19.
The network has allocated more than $200 million in capital for the nationwide project, which is open to eligible schools whose state high school association is a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
AHSAA member schools can access additional information and sign up to receive their free Pixellot units at www.nfhsnetwork.com/pixellot.
The Pixellot solution will help high schools stream their athletic events and activities so that fans can follow the action even when unable to be there in person. The NFHS Network will also be assisting schools by increasing its subscription revenue sharing effective Aug. 1.
“We recognize the next several years will be challenging for our high schools and state associations,” said Mark Koski, chief executive officer of the NFHS Network. “Many are facing budget cuts and reduced resources, and attendance at athletic and other school events may be restricted.
“From the NFHS Network’s inception seven years ago, we have been driven by the goal to create a platform that showcases every high school event across every sport and every level of competition.
“Consistent with this goal, we want the high school support program to demonstrate our continued commitment to help our partner schools manage through the inevitable complications created by COVID-19.”
The AHSAA was the first state association to join the NFHS Network in 2013.
