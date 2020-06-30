Wes Cary, a former Guntersville High School wide receiver, is now a manager with Special Touch Restoration.
He and the company had been wanting to disinfect some type of public facility as a service project during the coronavirus pandemic. They’d talked about different things but they ended up disinfecting the Guntersville football field house.
Offseason workouts are underway for the Wildcats, so the timing seemed right. Cary and four colleagues doing the actual disinfecting went over every surface in the field house at least twice.
“High touch” areas like door knobs got wiped down at least 3 times.
In a way, going back to his old team was a full circle for Cary.
“Coach Lance Reese had just started coaching when I started the ninth grade,” he said. “It was his first year, and I believe he coached the offensive line.”
Special Touch does fire and water remediation along with mold remediation, but they’re doing more general disinfecting jobs in the age of corona, Cary said.
They’re also working with some fire departments on cleaning up turnouts. They have a special washing machine and a special procedure for that.
