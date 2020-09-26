RAINSVILLE - Plainview jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead and cruised to a 34-20 win over Crossville Friday at Plainview Stadium.
Plainview improved to 5-0 while Crossville fell to 0-5.
The Bears led 14-0 after a quarter on the strength of an 83-yard touchdown run by Jathan Underwood and a 2-yard run by Brody McCurdy. Marcos Vega ran for the 2-point conversion after the second touchdown,
Plainview extended the lead midway through the second quarter when Noah White threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Levi Brown. Jacob Yates added the PAT to push the lead to 21-0.
Crossville scored its first point of the night with 2:00 left in the half on a 13-yard run by Hunter Haston. The point after failed.
McCurdy added his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run with 40 seconds left in the half. The PAT failed and Plainview led 27-6 at the half.
Underwood scored his second touchdown on a 41-yard run at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter. Yates kicked the point after for a 34-6 lead.
Crossville added two fourth quarter touchdowns. The first on an 11-yard run by Dekota Causey on the first play of the quarter and the second on a 71-yard run with 6:31 left in the game. Rodolfo Balcazar added both PATs.
Both teams return to region play Friday. Crossville hosts West Point while Plainview hosts Class 3A No. 2 Fyffe.
