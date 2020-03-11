The Fyffe varsity boys baseball team whipped host Collinsville 11-3 on Monday afternoon, improving its record to 7-2 on the 2020 season.
Head coach Brad Thomas’ Red Devils erased a 3-3 tie by exploding for six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Ike Rowell batted 3-for-5 with one run and two RBIs to power Fyffe’s 12-hit attack. Will Stephens finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Parker Godwin closed 2-for-3 with one run.
Koby Harris ended the day 1-for-3 with a double and three runs, while Brody Dalton and Tanner Cowart both went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Jake Wooden was 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and Eli Benefield finished 1-for-5. Ty Bell contributed one run and one RBI.
Dalton and Harris combined to pitch a two-hitter for the Red Devils.
Dalton started and earned the win. He threw six innings and allowed two hits, one earned run and six walks while striking out four.
Harris threw the seventh inning and struck out two.
Fyffe 9, Ashville 4: Stephens batted 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs, and Benefield finished 3-for-5 with a double, one run and three RBIs to lead the Red Devils past Ashville in a March 7 game at Albertville’s Sheldon Elmore Park.
Cowart closed 2-for-3 with a double and one run, and Godwin went 1-for-3 with two runs. Dalton was 1-for-4 with a run and one RBI, and Harris went 1-for-4 with a run. Rowell batted 1-for-4, and Bell collected one run and one RBI.
Harris, Godwin and Cowart all pitched for the Red Devils.
Harris started and went two innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and three walks while striking out two.
Godwin worked three innings in relief, yielding one hit, an unearned run and four walks. He fanned six.
Cowart posted the win. He pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit and one walk. He struck out three.
Albertville 5, Fyffe 0: The host Aggies shut out the Red Devils on March 7.
Albertville’s Tristan Golden hurled a one-hitter. He racked up seven strikeouts and walked two.
Harris doubled for Fyffe’s only hit.
Rowell and Cowart teamed up to limit the Aggies to four hits.
Rowell started and went three innings, yielding two hits, two runs and three walks while striking out four. Cowart also pitched three innings, surrendering two hits, three runs (one earned) and six walks with one strikeout.
Alex Johnson batted 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI for the Aggies, while Ethan Minor went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Brendan Merrell finished 1-for-3 with a run, and Drake Bearden went 1-for-3. Hayden Mann walked three times and scored twice, and Sam Sheets and Golden each scored a run. Cole Smedley chipped in one RBI.
Fyffe 12, Valley Head 2: The Red Devils routed their DeKalb County rival in five innings in a March 6 matchup at Fyffe.
The Red Devils’ big inning was an eight-run outburst in the fourth.
Fyffe’s top hitter was Rowell, who batted 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Dalton went 1-for-2 with three runs and one RBI.
Benefield, Godwin, Stephens and Bell all contributed a single, one run and one RBI. Riley West singled and scored, and Harris and Cowart both scored a run.
Benefield posted the win on the mound. He gave up five hits, one earned run and three walks while striking out eight.
