The Douglas Eagles cross country teams have been enjoying a successful year.
The boys and girls have set many personal records and have pushed each other to improve at each meet. The teams have competed at several meets against some rigorous competition.
Recently, the boys finished third at the Kudzu Hill Invitational at Cold Springs High School against 17 teams. Jayden Villanueva finished in the top 10 at that meet, as well as several other meets this year.
DHS head coach Isabella Wisener has challenged the boys team to work on its placement, not necessarily the time. She has stressed the middle runners must move toward the top for the team to be successful.
There are a solid 10 runners on the boys team and the lineup changes each week, so the middle could be any combination of these runners.
Brandon Bernal is a senior who has motivated the other runners with his work ethic. He leads by example during meets and in practice. The boys team has been blessed with strong athletes returning and several new athletes contributing significantly to the lineup.
The girls team had many solid runners return, and these runners have consistently improved at each meet.
“The girls team is practically the same lineup from last year, but they have a new mentality and are working hard and competing,” Wisener said. “Yessenia and Ximena Ayala have led the girls team each week, and we have several middle schoolers stepping up.
“Leslie Perez really took the initiative to work in the offseason and is seriously contributing right now.”
Part of the success of this program is the cooperation and willingness of the coaches on the Douglas campus sharing athletes. There are runners from the basketball team, football team and the band. Everyone has worked well together to allow these student-athletes time to practice and compete.
Douglas has enjoyed a lot of parent support at the meets and has had several teachers show up to support the student-athletes.
“Despite the coronavirus, these runners worked several jobs and found time to meet up with each other and run during the offseason,” Wisener said. “Honestly, the biggest problem we have right now is getting this team to rest. They will run a meet on Saturday and turn around and run 12 miles on Sunday.
“The races the kids have been competing in are against mainly 6A and 7A competition, which has pushed them to run faster. As far as Sectionals go, both teams should be very competitive at the top.”
Assistant coach David Wisener said, “It’s more than a team atmosphere, it’s like a family. These are great kids. They are a lot of fun to be around.”
