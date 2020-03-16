CLINTON, Miss. — Alabama All-Star Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 15 points and cleared nine rebounds Friday night to spark the visitors to a 70-63 win at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum in the 30th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Barker had a dominating performance from start to finish to earn most valuable honors as Alabama’s squad, coached by Hoover’s Krystle Johnson and Central-Tuscaloosa’s Michael Rivers, improved its edge to 16-14 in a series that began in 1991.
Alabama outscored Mississippi 33-28 in the second half.
DaKiayah Sanders of Ramsay had a game-high five steals. Alabama had 17 on the night with six players having at least one. Mississippi had 30 turnovers while Alabama had just 17.
Alabama’s win was its third in a row. The 70 points by the winning team was the lowest since Alabama won 60-54 in 1997 in a game played at UNA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.