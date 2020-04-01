Sylvania star Grant Atchley has committed to play basketball for Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
Atchley scored more than 1,000 points in his career for the Rams.
“After lots of prayer, I felt like [Shorter] was the place God has called me to be,” Atchley told the Times-Journal.
“Shorter has a great coaching staff, and I feel like this is a place I can grow not just athletically but spiritually as well.”
Atchley was selected All-DeKalb County and to the Sand Mountain Super 6 for the 2019-20 season.
He led the Rams to a 14-12 record.
Atchley is the son of Keith and Carrie Atchley.
Keith Atchley was a standout player for Douglas in the early 1990s. He later served as varsity boys head basketball coach at Geraldine. He is now transportation supervisor for the DeKalb County Board of Education.
