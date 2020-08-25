PIEDMONT — The Geraldine varsity football team tuned up for the 2020 regular season with a jamboree against top-ranked Piedmont, its last opponent of the 2019 campaign.
Piedmont beat the Bulldogs in the Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals on its way to winning the state crown.
In the Aug. 21 jamboree, quarterback Jack Hayes threw four touchdown passes to power Piedmont to a 34-14 triumph.
Hayes connected with Jaden Calhoun for 9 and 15 yards, and he hit Austin Estes for touchdowns of 65 and 57 yards, all in the first half. Piedmont led 28-0 at intermission.
Calhoun relieved Hayes at quarterback in the second half and rushed 18 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
Late in the third, Drew Fowler rushed 25 yards for a score to put Geraldine on the scoreboard. Zane Williams added a fourth-quarter score on a 10-yard run.
The Bulldogs play host to Westminster Christian in their season opener Friday night at 7.
Geraldine starts region play at Asbury on Sept. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.