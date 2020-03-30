Coaches and administrators in The Reporter’s coverage area reached out to their student-athletes, parents and fans through Facebook following the March 26 news that the remainder of the AHSAA springs sports season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese suspended spring sports March 13 due to the pandemic.
Jon Peppers, Crossville High School principal, posted to Facebook on March 27, and this was part of his message.
“As for our spring sports, I wish our seniors and other athletes could have had the chance to enjoy their last season in a better way and see how our teams could have completed their seasons, but as I have always explained to players over the years that I coached, ‘Treat every game and practice like it’s your last because you never know when it might be,’” Peppers wrote. “This definitely hits the heart at this time.
“I personally want to thank every senior athlete for all you have done for our Crossville Athletic programs over the years. You stuck with us through the years and I am so proud of you.”
Crossville’s varsity boys soccer team had sprinted to an 8-2 start under new head coach Michael Davis.
The Class 4A\5A, No. 7 Lions won the last five matches of their season, including a 2-0 decision over traditional power and 4A\5A, No. 6 Guntersville. Crossville’s eight wins included seven shutouts.
Davis posted a message to his team on Facebook after the news broke.
“To say that today is full of sadness and disappointment would be an understatement,” he wrote. “The average person will never understand the way that these guys are feeling right now.
“Yes it’s just a game, but when the average person was getting on the bus or getting in their cars to go home after school, these guys were buying in to something bigger. They were serving their brother by laying it on the line each day through hard work. They have devoted so much time, blood, sweat, and tears into this program, and just like that it was taken away.
“We as coaches constantly preach ‘play every second like it’s your last.’ This is a prime example of the game being taken away from us all at once. This season will always be remembered as the ‘what if’ season. We accomplished so much in a short amount of time, but there will always be the ‘what ifs.’
‘If we kept playing, how far would we have gone? Would we win Area? So many questions. All we can do is focus on what we can control, and that’s how we perceive the situation and respond to it. We have to continue to improve and prepare for 2021 and that starts today!
“To the seniors … thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be your coach. You guys have laid the foundation down for the younger players, and the bar has been set high. I love you guys!”
