431 Sports Arena in Boaz is the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
Arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is pleased to be offering shows to local wrestling fans again, despite the obstacles he’s faced in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Henry to suspend shows at the arena in March. In April, the arena suffered damage from the Easter Sunday tornado that struck Boaz. The arena reopened its doors in July.
On Saturday night, Henry has put together a show headlined by Johnny Swinger, a frequent guest of 431 Sports Arena through the years.
“Johnny Swinger is with Impact Wrestling,” Henry said. “He’s went back to being a bad guy. He’s wearing some ’70s disco stuff. You can watch him at home on Tuesday nights [on AXS TV].”
Another highlight of Saturday night’s card will be a lumberjack strap match for an ACW world title.
Tickets are $7 for reserved seats, $6 for general admission and $5 for students. Admission is $1 for children 11-and-under. Doors open at 6:30, with bell time at 8:30.
“Kids can play in the ring again before the show,” Henry said.
The match will be a fundraiser for the arena’s annual Christmas Spectacular. Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information.
