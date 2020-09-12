The Albertville Aggies claimed the silver bracket championship of the Albertville Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 5.
The Aggies opened with a loss to Fyffe but regrouped and finished the day 4-0.
“We played against some really strong competition in tournaments in Hoover and in Guntersville during the first two weekends of our season, so our girls went into the Albertville Invitational with a 3-14 record,” Albertville head coach Lydia O’Donnell said.
“Being able to win several matches at our tournament has helped their confidence a ton, and I am excited to see them continue to improve as the season continues.
“We are a very young team this year, but all 14 players proved on Saturday that they have what it takes to have a successful season.
“My four returning players from last year’s varsity team — Sarah Rutledge, Brindlee Denney, Lenslie Richards and Evie Smart — have been incredible leaders so far this season, and the four of them led our team in stats at the tournament.
“I have been very proud of the effort and energy they have put into helping our new players grow.”
Albertville’s statistical leaders were:
Rutledge, five aces, 43 kills, seven blocks, six assists and 47 digs
Denney, three aces, 17 kills, eight blocks, one assist and nine digs
Richards, three kills, 81 assists and 40 digs
Smart, four aces and 48 digs
Albertville’s upcoming matches are:
Sept. 15, Sparkman
Sept. 17, Gadsden City and Hokes Bluff at Gadsden City
Sept. 22, at Huntsville
Sept. 24, Geraldine and Oneonta
Sept. 26, at Boaz Tournament
Kaiyla Broom led 4A, No. 4 Jacksonville to the gold bracket championship of the Albertville Invitational with 23 blocks, 42 kills and 24 digs.
