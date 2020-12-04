The Marshall Christian School varsity boys basketball team defeated Cornerstone of Rainsville 51-46 on Tuesday night.
Cornerstone handed the Stallions their only defeat back on Nov. 6 by a 58-37 score. That was the first game of the year for MCS.
The Stallions put three players in double digits Tuesday. Joel Dobbins and Jacob Lewis both scored 11 points while Evan Dobbins netted 10.
Noah Williams added eight, Easton Gazic seven and Jayvyn Harris and Lane Huff two each.
Harris, Huff, Williams and both Dobbins each had six rebounds.
The Stallions led the entire game, including holding advantages of 15-7, 28-22 and 45-34 at the quarter breaks.
“Rainsville has a very good team,” Marshall Christian School head coach Phillip James said.
“They have a post player that is nearly unstoppable. We doubled him all night and held him to 10 points, which was huge. He got about 30 the first game.
“We are still making too many mistakes and have got to shoot free throws better. We were only 5-of-18 from the free-throw line and that allowed them to keep the game real close.
“They started playing full denial defense on the Dobbins twins, and I was really impressed by how our other players picked up the scoring load on offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.