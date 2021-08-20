Coming off three straight playoff appearances and with a revamped coaching staff that may feature more head coaching experience than any team in the state, expectations are high for the Boaz Pirates as they enter year five of the Jeremy Sullivan era.
The Pirates finished the 2020 campaign with a mark of 5-6, dropping their final three games of the season, including a 41-14 road decision to Leeds in the opening round of the playoffs.
But with the new season, Sullivan says the team has had strong focus and effort throughout the summer, in part helped by a number of big additions to the coaching staff.
Sullivan was quick to add Brad Waldrop, formerly the head coach at Geraldine, where he is helping with special teams and on offense, and former Crossville head coach Dusty Darnell, who Sullivan knows dating back to their days together at Jacksonville State.
Add in former Susan Moore head coach Bubba Jennings, and the Pirates boast three former head coaches plus Sullivan on the roster, as well as a number of new, younger hires. That staff has Sullivan excited, and he didn’t mince words when talking about the impact they’ve had in the lead up to the season.
“We’ve got a pretty experienced staff and I feel like it’s the best we’ve had since I’ve been here, and one of the best I’ve ever been around,” Sullivan said. “I think they’re guys who are very knowledgeable about football and good people, good with kids.
“Coach Waldrop and Darnell, they are both fantastic people. I played against coach Darnell at JSU, and he’s high energy, he’s coaching d-line for us and I think the kids really like him and respond to him well.
“Coach Waldrop, I didn’t know coach Waldrop but watched his teams play and felt like I knew Coach Waldrop because those teams he coached were always so physical and tough, and I always felt he got the most out of those kids he could, that whatever the best they could do was what they did. So, I thought to add somebody like that would be a big positive. He’s running special teams for us too, and he’s just a super smart person and football coach. I couldn’t be more excited to have those two guys.”
In Sullivan’s eyes, having that experience across the board is a big help in making decisions, or simply getting a different perspective on how things might run, or what the outcome should be. It’s also been an adjustment for Sullivan, who has typically been very hands-on in his approach to all aspects of the team.
“For me, something will come up and I have those two and Coach Jennings who has been a head coach,” Sullivan continued. “So, I have those three guys I can get their opinion, final decision rests with me and the consequences with me, but I have good input from those guys. I’ve probably had the hardest adjustment with what I’m supposed to be doing in practice. We have so much help now that I’m feeling a little left out, so it took me a while to adjust and to use everybody and get the most out of everybody, but we’re finding our way and it’s a good thing to have those guys on.”
That coaching staff oversees a team that returns nine starters on offense, off a team that racked up 41 offensive touchdowns on the way to more than 300 points last season. The Pirates do face a tall task in replacing standout running back Kadin Bennefield, who totaled over 1,200 total yards last season and punched 25 scores on the ground. But the offense does return starting quarterback Carter Lambert, who passed for nearly 1,000 yards a season ago with 10 scores, while also averaging over 5 yards per carry on the ground and a pair of scores.
Lambert, who also scored a 30 on the ACT, is an asset to the team with both his athleticism and his brain, according to Sullivan, and allows him to offer input on play calls and what he sees from the defense.
“We’re talking to him every series about what he liked,” Sullivan said. “One of my favorite things to ask him is, what did you see, what do you like? His input is taken into what we do, and as we go along in practice, and we’ve been together for so long that we kind of know how each other thinks, and he knows better than to change a play, but he has input on what plays we run, if that makes sense.”
In addition to Lambert, the Pirates boast a deep and experienced offensive line, the unit that Sullivan says is the team’s biggest strength heading into the start of the year. Sullivan also noted that the team has more depth than he’s seen in recent years, saying that on opening night against Hayden, upwards of 40 players could see action in the game.
“I think depth is one place we have a little bit of an advantage,” Sullivan noted. “Especially in our region, we were counting it up and that first game we’ll probably play around 42-43 kids in the game, and I think that’s huge especially early in the season. I don’t know if we’ve ever had as high a ratio of kids that are either ready to contribute this year or you can see in the next two years where their contribution is going to be.
“You know, every kid is important, but not every kid is going to play on Friday night but that doesn’t mean they’re not important to the team. But we’re going to have a really high number of kids that are going to be able to play early on and I think that’ll help us.”
While the offense returns nine starters, defensively the Pirates are working to find replacements for six starters who graduated from a season ago.
The goal again for the Pirates is a playoff trip, but hopefully with more success. Despite the three consecutive postseason trips, the Pirates are yet to win a playoff game under Sullivan, but according to him, success in the playoffs is largely determined by how the team does in the regular season, noting that a challenging area schedule is where the team needs to see improvement if they want a better playoff seed.
“I think playoffs is all about matchups,” Sullivan explained. “We have to do a good job in the regular season to assure ourselves the best matchup we can. We’ve got to win as many of those region games as we can so we’re higher seeds and we get a better matchup. And then we have to not worry about the playoffs, we have to worry about improving as much as we can every day. And every day just trying to get a little better, and by the time we get to that part of the season, I’m hoping we’ll be good enough and we’ll have given ourselves a good enough matchup that we can be successful.”
The Pirates will also be getting a new home field this year after the school approved a new turf playing surface inside L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium. The turf likely won’t be ready for the first game of the year, with the school moving the opening game against Hayden down to Jacksonville State, but should be ready for the second scheduled home game, set for September 10 against West Point.
