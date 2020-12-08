The Asbury varsity boys basketball team never trailed as it thumped J.B. Pennington 65-36 on Dec. 1 at Blountsville.
The Rams led 19-10, 37-19 and 59-29 at the quarter breaks. Their margin ballooned to 33 points during the fourth period.
Asbury hit 8-of-21 3-pointers while limiting the Tigers to 1-of-13 shooting beyond the arc.
Jay Jones’ 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists paced the Rams. Maurisio Zurita hit all six of his field goals and scored 15 points, and Layne Bethune netted 11 points.
Zach Adams scored nine, Gavin Meicke and Eldy Gonzalez four apiece and Caleb Gentry two.
Yahir Rodriguez collected six rebounds and three steals. Gonzalez grabbed five boards while Meicke dished out four assists.
Plainview 55, Asbury 27: The Class 3A powerhouse Bears hit 12-of-32 treys to Asbury’s 4-of-14 in the Dec. 4 matchup at Rainsville. It was the 3A, Area 14 opener for the Rams.
Plainview led 22-10, 38-13 and 47-17 at the quarter breaks.
Gentry’s six points topped the Rams. Matthew Wilson and Rodriguez scored five each, Jones four, Austin Bloodworth three and Zurita and Gonzalez both two.
Adams cleared eight rebounds.
Jonah Williams’ four treys and 14 points led the Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.