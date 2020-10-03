GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity football team stopped a two-game losing streak by hammering Class 3A, Region 7 foe Brindlee Mountain 48-6 Friday night in its 2020 homecoming game.
The Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 2-1 in region play) launch a crucial three-game region stretch by visiting Sylvania on Oct. 9. They travel to Fyffe on Oct. 16 before hosting Collinsville on Oct. 23 in their region finale.
Six different Bulldogs found the end zone against Brindlee Mountain. Anthony Baldwin scored two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards on seven carries.
Drew Fowler ran three times for 72 yards and a score, and Zane Williams rushed seven times for 63 yards and one TD. Tyler Satterfield had six rushes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Hall contributed three carries for 34 yards and one TD. Troy Willoughby rushed for the Bulldogs’ other score.
Bo Harper finished 4-of-5 passing for 53 yards. Willoughby caught two for 19 yards.
River Walling topped Geraldine’s defense with six tackles. Carlos Mann and Fowler both recorded four stops. Jaxon Colvin grabbed an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.