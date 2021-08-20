FYFFE — The last time Fyffe lost a football game was the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs on Nov. 24, 2017 at Sulligent.
Since their 35-28 loss that night, the Red Devils have reeled off 45 consecutive victories and claimed three state championships. They’ve also won 58 straight regular-season games and a school-record 49 consecutive matchups at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
Benefield, who joined the elite group of 300-game winners in Alabama last season, is the architect of the Big Red Machine’s incredible success. He enters his 30th season as a head coach and 25th at his alma mater.
While fans and the media are focused on winning streaks and whether the Red Devils can achieve a four-peat as state champs, the ultra-competitive Benefield is dialed in on developing his 2021 squad into the best it can be.
“Lots of question marks,” Benefield said. “Most question marks since 2008, 2009, the last two teams that haven’t won 10 games out of 20 years.”
The Red Devils graduated 12 seniors, a group that will be remembered as the best in school, DeKalb County and Sand Mountain football history. Fyffe must replace nine starters on both sides of the ball.
“We did lose a lot of good players — I don’t deny that,” Benefield said. “We’ve still got kids working hard and they’ll continue to work hard, and we’ll do the best we can.”
The legendary coach said his team won’t be making any excuses.
“We’re not going to start making none,” he said. “We are Fyffe, and it don’t matter what grade we’re in or how old we are.”
Fyffe’s 30-man roster features five seniors — Will Edge, Will Stephens, Kyle Dukes, Austin Mulligan and Elisha Stiefel. Dukes, who rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, is moving from fullback to quarterback.
“Kyle Dukes is the main starter coming back, and he’s got to play better than he’s ever played,” Benefield said. “Mulligan has got to play better. Will Stephens has had a good summer, and Mulligan has had a good summer.”
Mulligan will line up at tight end this year after splitting his time between offensive tackle and tight end last fall.
“Jake Wooden [a junior] is a returning starter on the offensive line,” Benefield said. “Tucker Wilks [a freshman lineman], Yahir Balcazar [a junior lineman] and Jake have had really good summers. They’ve pushed one another.”
Among the players to watch for Fyffe are juniors Evan Chandler, Brodie Hicks, Brody Blackwell and Owen Blackwell and freshman Logan Anderson, the brother of former Fyffe star running back Payton Anderson.
“Brody Blackwell, we think he can play center. He’s giving good effort,” Benefield said. “Owen, his twin brother, is going to play some in the secondary. They’re tough guys and play hard.
“Brodie Hicks is a good runner, and the [Logan] Anderson kid has moved back. He’ll be a freshman.”
The Red Devils have only nine regular-season games, including 3A, Region 7 matchups against Plainview, Geraldine, Sylvania, Collinsville, Asbury and Brindlee Mountain. They finish the regular season against 6A Scottsboro.
“We’re sticking with nine,” Benefield said. “We open up by going on the road to Isabella. A good team, they made the second or third round of the playoffs last year. Be a different story this year with us having to make that bus ride, and I’m sure they’ll be wanting to pay us back for last year.
“Isabella is a game that counts but it’s not a region game. Then we have an open date if we need to make any changes before we start our region play.”
Fyffe posted an amazing 100-3 record from 2014-20. One of the losses was in the 2015 2A state finals, and another was to Sulligent. Cleveland handed Fyffe its last regular-season loss on Sept. 4, 2015.
“I don’t even know what to say about it,” Benefield said of the 100-win stretch. “It’s just all happened so fast. I know I’ve failed to enjoy it like I should, but ain’t no time to enjoy it because somebody’s always after you.”
