The season that produced the most wins in Boaz High School volleyball history ended Thursday afternoon, as the Class 5A, No. 10 Lady Pirates suffered a 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 17-15 loss to sixth-ranked East Limestone in the quarterfinals of the North Super Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
The setback broke Boaz’s 12-game winning streak. The Lady Pirates finished with a 52-14 record.
West Point, Fairview, Alexandria and East Limestone finished first through fourth, respectively, in the 5A North Super Regional.
Boaz gained the Super Regional berth by beating Lincoln 25-23, 25-13, 26-24 in an Oct. 17 subregional playoff match at Pirate Gymnasium.
Lydia Hitchcock collected 23 assists and four aces for the Lady Pirates. Camille Ford contributed 11 kills and four blocks, and Amylia Langley had 12 digs and nine kills.
Jazira Roberts finished with 16 digs while Emma Smith got 15.
