Class 5A softball
1. Tallassee
2. Hayden
3. Moody
4. Mortimer Jordan
5. Springville
6. Alexandria
7. Rehobeth
8. Satsuma
9. East Limestone
10. Douglas
Class 2A softball
1. Hatton
2. Sumiton Christian
3. G.W. Long
4. Leroy
5. Ariton
6. Sand Rock
7. Red Bay
8. Fyffe
9. Winston County
10. Ider
Class 2A baseball
1. G.W. Long
2. Decatur Heritage
3. Thorsby
4. Fyffe
5. Westbrook Christian
6. Ariton
7. Leroy
8. West End
9. Highland Home
10. J.U. Blacksher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.