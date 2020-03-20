Class 5A softball

1. Tallassee

2. Hayden

3. Moody

4. Mortimer Jordan

5. Springville

6. Alexandria

7. Rehobeth

8. Satsuma

9. East Limestone

10. Douglas

Class 2A softball

1. Hatton

2. Sumiton Christian

3. G.W. Long

4. Leroy

5. Ariton

6. Sand Rock

7. Red Bay

8. Fyffe

9. Winston County

10. Ider

Class 2A baseball

1. G.W. Long

2. Decatur Heritage

3. Thorsby

4. Fyffe

5. Westbrook Christian

6. Ariton

7. Leroy

8. West End

9. Highland Home

10. J.U. Blacksher

