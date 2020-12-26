Winning a state championship and having an undefeated regular season usually means a great team with depth throughout the lineup. That was the case on Tuesday night when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its annual All-State football teams, with 11 Sand Mountain athletes being voted to the teams in their respective classes.
Fyffe led the way after their undefeated, state championship season, seeing six players named to the Class 3A teams, including four players picked to the Class 3A first-team. First-team players for the Red Devils were Brody Dalton and Caleb Lyles on offense, Ty Bell on defense, and Ike Rowell listed as a first-team athlete. Malachi Mize was named a second-team athlete, while punter Justin Stiefel was named to the honorable mention team.
Dalton, who recently signed a letter of intent with UAB as a tight end, caught 13 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns. Lyles was a standout on both lines, and finished fourth on the team in tackles.
Lyles was selected first-team All-State for the third year in a row.
Bell, who made the team as a linebacker, posted 88 total tackles on the season, including 55 solo tackles. Rowell racked up stats as a rusher and passer for the Red Devils, totaling 1,709 yards on the ground to go with 30 scores, while passing for 684 yards and nine touchdowns.
Mize was a do-everything player for Fyffe this season, rushing for over 300 yards and three scores, posting 38 total tackles, and catching six passes, two of them for touchdowns. Stiefel led the Red Devils with three interceptions in addition to his punting duties.
“They’re all very deserving,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said. “We felt in the past years that we should have had more on it, so maybe they’re figuring out that we have a pretty good team. It’s nice to be recognized, and those are all deserving kids.”
The performances of the Red Devils’ All-State players were crucial to the program’s three consecutive state titles and 45 wins in a row.
“I run out of words to describe it, it’s unbelievable, incredible, and we don’t think about it as the season goes on,” Benefield said.
“Some of these guys have been starting since 10th grade, and they just have a different mentality than some I’ve coached. They just refused to lose, and put in the work to be successful, and they put in the work you ask them to.”
Guntersville, who led the way with 19 players on the All-Marshall County Team, saw three players from their prolific offense receive All-State honors.
Receiver Jack Harris was named to the first-team offense, while quarterback Cole McCarty and running back Logan Pate were selected to the second second-team.
Harris was named Marshall County MVP, posting 53 catches for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns. McCarty had one of the greatest passing seasons in Marshall County history, completing nearly 74% of his passes for 2,473 yards and 36 touchdowns. Pate anchored the Wildcats’ rushing attack, posting 1,657 yards on the ground, averaging over nine yards per carry, and finding the end zone 23 times.
"It is great to see us have three players recognized on the 5A All-State team," Guntersville coach Lance Reese said of his trio. "You are not going to have the success that we had this year without a special group of players. Jack Harris has had a great senior season. He broke school records for receiving yards in a game and in a season. Jack was also an excellent blocker and he made contributions on defense as well. Logan Pate had a big junior season rushing for 1,657 yards after rushing for over 1,000 as a sophomore. Cole McCarty had a successful sophomore season throwing for 2,473 yards and 36 touchdowns. It is great to see these three players get recognized on a state level. We are proud of all our players and the contributions they made to this special season."
Other area players to receive All-State nods were Albertville’s Trinity Bell, who recently committed to play tight end for the University of Tennessee, and West End’s Trevor Willett.
Bell was named to the 7A second-team offense, while Willett was named to the 2A second-team defense.
Bell hauled in 37 catches during his senior season, posting 472 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Willett was the defensive anchor for the Patriots, posting 102 total tacks, including 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one forced fumble and fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.