The Marshall Christian School varsity boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on the 2020-21 season with a 64-43 triumph at Victory Millbrook on Tuesday.
The Stallions enjoyed leads of 23-12, 38-24 and 54-34 at the quarter breaks.
Marshall Christian placed four players in double figures, led by sophomore Easton Gazic with 18 points. Gazic also shined on the defensive end with eight steals and five deflections.
Seniors Jacob Lewis, Noah Williams and Lane Huff posted 14, 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jayvyn Harris added six, Logan Wilson two and Vincent Tenchavez one.
“Foul trouble slowed us down a lot in this game,” Marshall Christian head coach Phillip James said. “We scored 23 points in the first quarter and never came out of our press.
“We began to get in foul trouble and had to change our game to more of a half-court game. We are a lot better when we’re getting up and down the floor.”
