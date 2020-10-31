The Sardis High School cheerleaders are selling poinsettias again this year as a fundraiser. Orders are due by Nov. 3.
The squad offers 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch sizes in red, pink and white. Poinsettias are wrapped to provide protection and come with a foil liner on the pot.
Cost is $10 for 6-inch, $15 for 8-inch and $20 for 10-inch pots. Delivery will be the week after Thanksgiving.
To place an order, see one of the cheerleaders or contact coach Kendall Tankersley at kendall_tankersley@ecboe.org.
