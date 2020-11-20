The Sardis varsity girls basketball team has started 1-1 on the 2020-21 season.
Tuesday night, the Lady Lions suffered a 45-35 loss at Etowah County rival Glencoe.
Jayda Lacks scored nine and Kytha Edwards eight to pace Sardis’ offense. Glencoe’s Jaxson Sizemore netted a game-best 16 points.
Thursday night, the Lady Lions toppled Geraldine 62-57 in their home opener.
Sardis led 8-7 after a quarter, but the contest was tied 28-28 at intermission. The Lady Bulldogs took a 40-35 lead at the final rest stop.
Edwards scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth period. Lacks also finished with 13.
Saydi Rutledge tossed in nine and Adelyn Ellis seven. Ellis got six in the fourth.
Lily Underwood, Kim Powell and McKenzie Cullom scored six each. All of Cullom’s came in the final period.
Lily Towns added two for the Lions, who converted 14-of-21 free throws. Geraldine went 16-of-27 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Bulldogs put three players in double figures, led by JJ Dismuke with 13. Gracey Johnson scored 12 and Carlie Johnson 10.
Joanna Hammett contributed eight, Shelby Trester six, Chloe Murdock and Sara Smith three each and Kristen Armstrong two.
“I was happy to see so many newcomers to varsity compete as hard as they have,” Sardis head coach Matt Lofthus said.
“We responded really well in a strong fourth-quarter effort to score 27 in the quarter to close out the win.
“Playing with eight has been a challenge for the girls, but they have stepped up. They keep improving and finding ways to surprise themselves with what they are capable of, but we have a long way go.
“We are just scratching the surface but look forward to the game Monday at Albertville [at 5 p.m.]. We hope to carry the momentum of that strong fourth quarter forward.”
