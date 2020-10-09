SYLVANIA — Geraldine’s defense turned back a desperation final drive by Sylvania to preserve a 17-10 victory in Thursday night’s Class 3A, Region 7 clash.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the region standings, where they’re tied for second place with Plainview. The Rams are 5-3, 3-2.
Geraldine’s offense took over with 51 seconds left in the third quarter and maintained possession until the 1:17 mark of the fourth period, when Jose Garcia booted a 24-yard field goal.
The Rams took over and drove the length of the field. Brodie Smith completed a pass to Sawyer Hughes to the Geraldine 2-yard line, but Hughes tried to lateral the ball and it rolled out of bounds as time expired.
Sylvania opened the scoring on Gareth Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 8:37 remaining in the first period. Jaxon Andrade hit the extra point.
Geraldine found the scoreboard when quarterback Bo Harper connected with Caleb Hall on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 8:50 left in the second period. Jose Garcia’s extra point tied it 7-7.
Andrade’s 20-yard field goal put Sylvania in front 10-7 with 3:24 to go.
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead for good when Hall dashed 53 yards to the end zone at the 55-second mark. Garcia kicked it to 14-10.
Geraldine finished with 301 yards rushing. Hall led the way with 140 yards on 18 carries.
Troy Willoughby ran 11 times for 63 yards, and Anthony Baldwin gained 60 yards on 18 attempts.
Harper completed 5-of-6 passes for 91 yards. Jaxon Colvin caught two of them for 30 yards.
Willoughby led Geraldine’s defense with eight tackles. Hall recorded seven tackles and deflected a pass, and Cody Satterfield made six stops and deflected a pass. Austyn Banks had three tackles and one sack.
Brayden Thomas ran nine times for 125 yards for the Rams. Anderson had 12 carries for 85 yards.
Geraldine travels to top-ranked Fyffe for a Region 7 clash Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
