The 2020 football season got off to a dream start for the Douglas Eagles and head coach Brandon Lyles, who was then in his first year at the helm of his alma mater.
But a lack of depth and lack of upperclassmen led to the Eagles struggling down the stretch, dropping their final seven games of the season to finish with a 3-7 mark, missing out on the postseason.
The Eagles had just two seniors a year ago and played just a handful of juniors while starting six freshmen, and according to Coach Lyles, from the moment the 2020 season ended, the Eagles’ players took it on themselves to get better and start working toward this season.
“Really as soon as we got done with our last game, we were able to get some momentum going in the weight room, and really that’s where this whole thing started,” Lyles said of the offseason. “These young men knew they needed to get stronger, and seeing our numbers go up from what they were last year has been very impressive. These kids grinded and worked every day, so we’re excited to get started.”
That added strength to the roster has also been bolstered by added depth, with Lyles saying that they expect around 50 to 55 players on the team when the season kicks off. But more important in his eyes than the improved overall numbers is the improved numbers on the practice field throughout the spring and summer. Lyles noted that a year ago, maybe around 15 or so players were routinely at workouts, but this season, that number has been over 40 on most days, allowing the team to jump-start its preparation.
“As far as the ones that have been there, it’s been a consistent group of kids,” Lyles noted. “I think last year in the summer, what we had on a great day was around 15 to 20 kids, and there wasn’t a whole lot of practicing you could do other than just go lift, and they got little stuff as far as big picture stuff installed. Now, we’re working out, going out and practicing, able to do individual stuff with the coaching staff we have right now, and I’m very excited about what we’re doing going forward.”
With those increased numbers and added depth, Lyles hopes to see a more physical team this year and has seen more players step into leadership roles as the offseason progressed, a stark contrast from a season ago when many of the team’s key players were thrown into the fire out of necessity.
“I really wanted to see leadership going forward,” Lyles added. “And I feel like we’ve answered that throughout the offseason, kids getting older, more mature, and just kind of learning how to be leaders. I think last year these kids were just trying to figure their way out. They were young, and we were a young football team. We had two seniors who didn’t get to play much, so these kids are just trying to figure it out.
“Going forward I want to see how physical a football team we can be. I feel like from a football mental side of it, we’ve gotten there, we understand what to do on both sides of the ball a little better, but I want to see when we put the pads on if we’re going to be a physical football team.”
Part of that physicality is Lyles’ focus on the running game with Wing-T concepts to the offense, but this season Lyles acknowledged the team hopes to take a few more shots in the passing game thanks to the addition of Douglas grad and former Albertville head coach, Cliff Mitchell. Mitchell has primarily been working with the quarterbacks but has also been key in the overall passing game for the Eagles throughout the offseason.
“I felt like we hit a home run not just from a coaching staff standpoint but from a community standpoint getting Cliff back with us,” Lyles said of Mitchell. “Somebody that knows Douglas through and through, grew up there, played there, and Cliff’s not just your really good coach, he is a great coach, but he’s also one of the better men that I know. I feel like the kids love him and I feel like the kids want to do good for him. He’s always positive and he’s always pushing them, but he has knowledge of the game, he’s going to help quarterbacks and he’s also really helping us in the passing game too, and that’s made a difference.
“I felt like last year we were, I don’t want to say one-dimensional to an extent, but with our Wing-T type stuff we did, we were limited in our passing game and we’ve been able to expand on that a whole lot. Just because at times we can’t play in a phone booth, we’re going to have to spread people out and still be able to run the ball, I still want to run the football but be able to take shots when we can, and Cliff has definitely helped us with that.”
The passing game has also been helped by the addition of standout athlete Raygan Edmondson, one of the area’s top basketball players, who joined the football team this season after Lyles made it a priority to try and convince more basketball players to come out for the team.
“My first couple days I went and tried to talk to the basketball kids,” Lyles explained. “Because usually those are your athletes, I went and talked and tried to get a few of them out, and just stayed on them. But getting him to come out, not just from a football standpoint, but from a community standpoint, understanding that you can play more than one sport and be successful.”
But on the whole, the depth, added strength, and lessons learned from a fast start and tough finish is where Lyles hopes things will pay off in games.
“I started six freshmen last year,” Lyles concluded. “I think we had at the time maybe four juniors who contributed. We started out 3-0 and people start to pat you on the back, and told them to hold on a second, because our depth really hurt us going to the back end of the season, you couldn’t afford to lose anybody with where we were.
“We can’t afford to lose anyone now, but I feel like we have a lot more depth, our freshman class that’s coming in has been very successful, and they’ll provide depth. Plus, you upgrade with 7-8 kids who didn’t play last year. I remember the Glencoe game, we’re playing and going into the fourth quarter and overtime, I turned and looked to try and put somebody in on the D-line to try and give us more depth, and there was nobody else, so I think getting more depth is helping us, and getting strong in the weight room is helping us.”
The Eagles open their season on August 20 with a road contest at Weaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.