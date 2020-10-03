SCOTTSBORO — The Albertville High School cross country teams competed in the Scottsboro Invitational on Sept. 25.
The Aggie boys finished second in the Class 5A-7A division. Albertville’s top runner was Rodrigo Patino, who came in fifth with a time of 16:40.
“All of our varsity and JV teams have been working very hard this year in preparations for our county, sectional and State meets,” Albertville head coach Logan Cornutt said.
“Being in 7A for the first time has made the competition more difficult for us, but all of our runners have stepped up to the challenge and put in the work to make us competitive in this new classification.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.