County champs

The Boaz Lady Pirates put the finishing touches on an outstanding season by winning the seventh-grade Marshall County Tournament championship. Team members are, front row, from left, Karli Gray, Emma Jones, Rubee Brooks, Gabi Lett and Lexie Bennett; back row, from left, head coach Ashlee Pinyan, McKenzie Garcia, Emma Hawkins, Mallory Holland and Allie Simpson.

 Special to The Reporter

The Boaz Middle School seventh-grade girls volleyball team won the Marshall County Tournament championship Oct. 3 at Arab High School.

The Lady Pirates entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and demonstrated why they deserved their seeding.

Boaz beat Albertville 2-0 in the quarterfinals, Arab 2-1 in the semifinals and Guntersville 2-0 in the finals. The Lady Pirates finished the season with a 28-5 record.

“I am extremely proud of my team,” BMS head coach Ashlee Pinyan said. “They showed up for the county tournament focused and ready to play. They played with a lot of heart and played very well. It was the perfect ending to an unbelievable season.

“The girls had an impressive year. They went undefeated in regular season play and beat a lot of great teams. They have an incredible work ethic and play great together as a team.

“I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in the future. I know they will continue to make Boaz proud.”

BMS also won the county title in 2019.

