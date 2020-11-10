Of the 104 schools posting wins in the first round, 45 of the 52 top seeds won – and seven four seeds upset seven top seeds. A total of 38 second seeds won and 14 third seeds did the same.
• Three regions swept all four first-round games:
Class 1A, Region 6 – Berry, Pickens County, Hubbertville and Brilliant
Class 3A, Region 5 – Piedmont, Walter Wellborn, Ohatchee and Saks
Class 7A , Region 3 – Thompson, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain
• Hoover’s 49-14 win over Sparkman in Class 7A was the 101st playoff win for the Bucs in school history. Hoover (10-1) is 101-22-1 in 35 playoff appearances.
• Class 3A T.R. Miller ranks second in all-time playoff wins with 91 after beating Dadeville 42-14. The Tigers qualified for the playoffs for the 39th time.
