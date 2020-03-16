CLINTON — The Alabama boys All-Stars had competed seven times at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the Mississippi College campus in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic over the last 29 years. Mississippi had won six.
Friday night, a strong performance from inside and out produced a 118-97 win as Alabama’s team improved to 16-14 in the series that played its first game in 1991 at the University of North Alabama in Florence.
The 118 points were a new scoring record for Alabama, breaking the old mark of 113 in a 118-113 loss in 2007 in a game played at Pelham Civic Center.
Alabama most valuable player Antwan Burnett of Sidney Lanier scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to pace his team, coached by Pinson Valley’s Darrell Barber and Wenonah’s Audwin Howard.
Colby Jones of Mountain Brook also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Zondrick Garrett of Oxford added 17 points, Kam Woods of Pinson Valley chipped in 12 points, six assists and three steals, and East Limestone’s Austin Harrell finished with 12 points. Rongie Gordon of Jeff Davis also had eight rebounds.
The record-setting points came on two free throws by Fairfield center Reginald Perry with just over a minute to play. He had seven points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.