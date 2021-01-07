Behind strong 3-point shooting and tough defense in overtime, Albertville was able to rally for a 67-61 road win over host Gadsden City in boys basketball action Tuesday night.
The Aggies trailed 20-12 after the opening frame, then rallied to tie the game heading into halftime with a 23-15 advantage in the second quarter. The two teams remained tied after each of the next two periods, before the Aggies put the clamps on in overtime, outscoring the hosts 10-4 to pick up the win and improve to 14-2 on the season.
The Aggies were led by Chi Jordan, who scored a game-high 19 points in the win. Elijah Moss netted 17 points and dished out six assists for Albertville, while Ben Allen added 13.
As a team, the Aggies shot 54-percent from the field in the win, including hitting 12 of 25 3-point attempts. The Aggies had more assists and rebounds, and held Gadsden City to just 35-percent shooting from the floor, but kept the hosts in the game by committing 21 turnovers.
Gadsden City were paced by Ra'tavioius Hicks with 15 points, their only player to reach double figures. Gadsden City had nine different players score in the loss.
Albertville will return to court Friday night for a home game against Sparkman High.
