SYLVANIA — The Sylvania Rams returned home for their first home game of the 2020 season after a tough loss in week zero at Saks. Behind a dominating offensive line and a stingy defense, the Rams defeated Class 5A Sardis 32-7 on Thursday night.
It was the season opener for Sardis.
The Rams kicked off to Sardis to begin the game and the defense set the tone for the night with a quick three-and-out. After the punt, the Rams took over on their 31-yard line and took 10 plays to find the end zone, with Keenan Wilbanks scoring from 1 yard out with 6:08 in the first period.
Zach Anderson scored the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Rams started the second quarter by going 44 yards in six plays behind the strong running of Brayden Harris, who scored on a 1-yard run with 9:25 left on the clock.
The point-after was no good, leaving the score 14-0.
The Lions had their most productive drive of the half, going 11 plays down to the Ram 11-yard line but their fourth-down pass was incomplete.
The Rams took over on their own 11 with 3:55 to go before halftime and took five plays to score, with Brodie Smith hitting Wilbanks on a 49-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and the Rams led 20-0 at the half.
The second half started with both teams trading punts before the Rams took over at their 37 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.
Sylvania used a strong running attack to go 63 yards, with Gareth Anderson scoring on a 14-yard run with 3:34 to go in the quarter. The PAT was no good, but the Rams led 26-0.
Sylvania’s final scoring drive covered 63 yards in seven plays, with Leo Kirby scoring on a 9-yard run with 11:38 left the fourth period. The Rams missed the extra point.
Sardis took the kickoff at its 30-yard line and drove down the field in 12 plays. Avery Carroll scored on a 1-yard run to help the Lions avoid the shutout.
The Lions had 149 yards rushing on the night, with 70 coming on their last drive. The stingy Rams defense held the Lions to only 192 total yards.
Anderson paced Sylvania with 15 carries for 104 yards. Harris rushed six times for 62 yards, and Smith finished 5-of-12 passing for 96 yards. The Rams gained 365 total yards (269 rushing and 96 passing).
Sardis opens Class 5A, Region 7 play at Douglas on Sept. 4.
Lions win jamboree
Sardis beat Etowah County rival Glencoe 7-0 in the varsity portion of a fall jamboree Aug. 21 at Sardis Stadium.
The only touchdown came on Brody Samples’ 59-yard pass to Peyton Wehrwein. Andrew Blackwell kicked the extra point.
