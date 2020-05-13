Boaz extends registration
for some age groups
The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department’s spring season of baseball, softball and t-ball has been postponed and will start in June.
Registration has been extended to May 17 for ages 9-10 baseball, ages 9-12 softball, ages 7-8 softball, ages 5-6 t-ball and 4-year-old t-ball. The fee is $75 per player.
Swim lessons will be offered this year with four different sessions. Registration is available online only and will close the Thursday before the first class of that session. The fee is $45 per child.
Pool passes are available. A family pass covers up to five members in your immediate family for $100. An individual pass is $40 and can only be used by one person.
The Boaz pool and Old Mill Park splash pad are tentatively scheduled to open June 8.
All registration information can be found at boaz.recdesk.com. Contact the Boaz Rec Center during office hours Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for more information.
New design of freshwater fishing plate is now available
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that its “Freshwater Fishing” distinctive license plate has been redesigned and is now available through probate offices statewide.
The new design replaces the original “Freshwater Fishing” license plate (tan background) and features an Alabama bass and white crappie on a blue underwater background. The vehicle tag can be personalized with up to six alphanumeric characters.
The cost for the new license plate is $50 annually. Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will support freshwater habitat enhancement, aquatic wildlife species protection and restoration, conservation education, bass genetic research, sport fish disease research, invasive species management and public water fish stockings.
For more information about the license plate, contact your local probate office or the ADCNR Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471.
