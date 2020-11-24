CROSSVILLE — Class 3A Asbury swept 5A Crossville in varsity basketball action Nov. 19 at Crossville Gymnasium.
Boys: Rams 49, Lions 39
The Rams grabbed the lead in the first quarter and never trailed. They were up 11-7, 22-10 and 36-25 at the quarter breaks.
Asbury built a 16-point advantage during the fourth quarter.
The Rams’ Jay Jones scored a game-high 19 points. Matthew Wilson hit 6-of-7 free throws and finished with 10 points.
Caleb Gentry netted six, Yahir Rodriguez and Zach Adams four each and Layne Bethune and Gavin Meicke both three.
Wilson collected eight rebounds and three assists, and Jones got five boards and four steals.
Tyler Cox’s 16 points paced Crossville.
Landin Cox scored seven, Harley Hicks and Quentin Chapman five each and Hunter Haston, Alex Chacon and Landon O’Connor all two.
Chapman cleared seven rebounds and Tyler Cox five.
Girls: Lady Rams 49, Lady Lions 46
Asbury pulled out the victory in a contest that featured 10 ties and 14 lead changes.
Crossville led 14-12, 27-25 and 38-35 at the rest stops. The Lady Rams outscored CHS 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Asbury’s Alexis Adams poured in a game-best 27 points. She converted 6-of-13 3-pointers.
Keyara Nichols posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Rams. Yvonne Hernandez scored seven and Merabi Gijon two.
Adams added eight rebounds and two assists.
Kinsley Henderson’s 16 points topped the Lady Lions. Laura Lopez scored 14.
Hailey Haston contributed seven points, Riley Jones four, Briseyda Gonzalez three and Whitley Petty two.
Haston had eight rebounds and Lopez and Henderson five each.
