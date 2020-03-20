Arab erased a 3-3 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 6-4 win over Albertville in a March 12 varsity baseball game at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Ethan Minor led the Aggies at the plate by batting 2-for-3 with one run.
Brendan Merrell went 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs, and Cole Smedley closed 1-for-2 with one run.
Tristan Golden was 1-for-3 with one RBI, Tyler Lowery 1-for-3 with a run and Caleb Champion 1-for-3.
Hayden Mann started and threw five innings for Albertville. He allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out four.
Golden walked two batters in a relief appearance that lasted 1/3 of an inning. Champion worked 1 2/3 innings in relief, yielding two hits, one earned run and one walk with two strikeouts.
Will Hudson finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI, and William Walker was 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs for the Knights.
