WALNUT GROVE — Southeastern rallied in the second half to edge West End 31-28 in Class 2A, Region 6 football action Oct. 16 at Patriots Stadium.
It was the final home game of 2020 for the Patriots (4-5, 1-5), who lost their third game in a row. West End concludes its season with a trip to region rival Locust Fork (4-4, 2-4) on Friday night at 7.
Southeastern grabbed a 7-0 first-half lead before Isaiah Roberson ran 15 yards for West End’s first TD, slicing it to 7-6. The Patriots’ two-point conversion failed.
West End took the lead on Marty Wooten’s touchdown pass to Jake Edwards. Wooten then passed for two points, giving the Patriots a 14-7 advantage.
Southeastern rushed for a score early in the third quarter, pulling within 14-13. The Mustangs missed the extra point.
The Patriots answered with Wooten’s 25-yard scoring pass to Edwards. He also passed for two points, extending West End’s margin to 22-13.
Southeastern rushed for a score with less than a minute remaining in the third. The extra point trimmed it to 22-20.
The Mustangs rushed for a TD and converted for two points to move in front 28-22 with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
West End tied it 28-28 on Roberson’s TD run, but the Pats missed the two-point conversion.
Southeastern kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Wooten completed 13-of-21 passes for 184 yards. Edwards caught four for 62 yards and Thad Pearce three for 57.
Roberson rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries.
The Class 2A, Region 6 standings are:
Spring Garden, 7-1, 6-0
Westbrook Christian, 7-1, 5-1
Cleveland, 6-2, 4-2
Southeastern, 6-2, 4-2
Locust Fork, 4-4, 2-4
Sand Rock, 3-5, 2-4
West End, 4-5, 1-5
Gaston, 1-8, 0-6
The state playoffs start Nov. 6.
