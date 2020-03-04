The Fyffe varsity baseball team traveled to Thorsby in Chilton County on Feb. 29, where it split a doubleheader.
Thorsby 2, Fyffe 1: The Red Devils (4-1) suffered their first loss of the 2020 season, as Thorsby pitcher Tanner Jones tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
A junior, Jones is verbally committed to Jacksonville State.
Thorsby lost in the Class 2A state playoff semifinals in 2019 to eventual champion G.W. Long.
Ike Rowell collected both of Fyffe’s hits and scored its only run.
Tanner Cowart and Rowell both pitched for Fyffe. Cowart started and threw four innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four. Rowell worked two innings in relief, giving up four hits, one earned run and no walks with four strikeouts.
Fyffe 10, Jemison 4: Fyffe bounced back from the Thorsby loss to knock off Class 5A Jemison in the afternoon.
The Red Devils plated five runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Brody Dalton and Rowell paced Fyffe’s 10-hit attack. Dalton batted 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Rowell finished 2-for-3 with a double and one run.
Yahir Balcazar closed 1-for-1 with a run, and Austin Mulligan went 1-for-2. Eli Benefield ended the game 1-for-3 with three runs, and Parker Godwin went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Will Stephens batted 1-for-4 with three RBIs, and Riley West went 1-for-4. Koby Harris and Cowart both scored a run, and Jake Wooden contributed an RBI.
The Red Devils used three pitchers — Dalton, Balcazar and Godwin.
Dalton started and worked two innings, yielding four hits, two walks and one run while striking out one. Balcazar threw an inning in relief, giving up one hit, three runs and two walks with a strikeout.
Godwin earned the victory in relief. He tossed four hitless innings while striking out eight and walking one.
Fyffe is scheduled to play at rival Geraldine on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Red Devils will host Valley Head on Friday at 5:30 p.m. They play at Albertville on Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.