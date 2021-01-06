Behind a game-high 24 points from Parker Godwin and a suffocating defense, visiting Fyffe cruised past host Asbury 63-36 in boys basketball action Tuesday night.
In addition to Godwin's big night, Brody Dalton added 16 points and five rebounds for the Red Devils, while Luc Jones chipped in with nine. While the Fyffe offense was rolling, the defense shut down the host Rams through the first three quarters, holding them to eight points in each of the first three frames.
"Played a solid game. Played great defense and rebounded the ball really well," Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said. "Asbury is very (well) coached team. Always pleased to go on the road and get a win in a tough place to play."
Fyffe improves to 10-4 on the season with the win.
Host Asbury were paced by Jay Jones, who netted 13 in defeat.
