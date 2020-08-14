The fall volleyball and basketball sign-ups are under way at www.networksacademy.net in Albertville.
Volleyball sign-ups will end Aug. 17. Evaluations and team draft will take place on the 17th. Registration is open to girls in grades 3-7.
Basketball signups end Aug. 24 for both boys and girls leagues.
Registration is open to grades 3-11.
