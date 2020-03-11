Although the final score resembled a football game, it was the baseball diamond where rivals Boaz and Guntersville battled Monday night.
The host Pirates rallied to force extra innings and then rallied in the bottom of the eighth to edge the Wildcats 14-13.
Boaz trailed 12-8 entering the bottom of the seventh but collected four runs to gain a 12-12 tie.
Mason Alexander led off by getting hit by a pitch, and Alex Hutchens and Easton Hardin followed with walks, which loaded the bases. With one out, Jackson Sarratt slugged a two-run double to left field, slicing it to 12-10.
Guntersville recorded the second out before Andrew Nuss walked to load the bases again. Hardin scored on a passed ball, trimming it to 12-11.
The Wildcats then issued an intentional walk to Logan Walls, and Sarratt followed by scoring the tying run on another passed ball.
Boaz plated the game-winning runs without getting a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Alexander, Hutchens, Hardin and McKane Holland walked to start Boaz’s half of the eighth, with Holland’s walk driving in Alexander with the tying run.
With one out, Andrew Burns delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field, driving in Hutchens.
Hutchens batted 2-for-3, and Sarratt went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Pirates. Walls finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Alexander closed 1-for-3 with a double, and Holland batted 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hardin went 1-for-4 while Noah Long was 1-for-5. Nuss and Burns both contributed one RBI.
The Pirates utilized four pitchers.
Alexander started and worked three innings, allowing two hits, three runs and three walks.
Guntersville tagged Logan Walls for three hits and five runs in his one-inning relief appearance. He issued two walks.
Keagin Woods threw three innings, with the Cats collecting six hits and five runs off him. He racked up four strikeouts.
Burns was the winning pitcher. He worked an inning and gave up one hit.
Campbell Leach batted 4-for-5 with a double, four runs and one RBI to pace the Wildcats’ attack.
Logan Pate went 3-for-4 with one run and five RBIs.
Jack Harris closed 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, and Cole Lulfs was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
