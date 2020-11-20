Mollie Heard pumped in 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to power host Pisgah past Fyffe 65-40 in varsity girls basketball action Tuesday night.
The three-time defending Class 3A state champion Eagles, who have reclassified to 2A, spoiled the Fyffe head-coaching debut of Heather Powell, who returned home to guide the program she led to state championships during her legendary playing career in the 1990s.
Pisgah was in front 12-8, 31-18 and 53-32 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Myers topped the Red Devils with 14 points. She added seven steals, four rebounds and three assists.
Livia Cowart scored 11, Jade Johnson six, Alyssa Webb four and Anna Belle Taylor and Kirby Coots both two.
Coots contributed eight boards and three steals, and Emma Twilley had six rebounds and three steals.
Thursday night, the Red Devils hosted defending 2A state champion Collinsville in their home opener. The Panthers have reclassified to 3A.
Tyla Tatum and Emma Terrell netted 22 points each, propelling Collinsville to a 75-53 victory. Hadley Hamilton got 12 for the Panthers.
Collinsville built a 20-11 lead after a quarter, but the Red Devils sliced it to 34-31 at intermission. The Panthers opened up a 58-41 advantage at the final rest stop.
Taylor’s 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists led Fyffe.
Webb scored eight, Coots and Cowart seven each, Twilley six, Johnson four and Emily Stephens and Myers three each.
