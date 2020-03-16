SARDIS CITY — Sardis exploded for 13 runs in the first inning and rolled to an 18-4 five-inning smashing of Sylvania in a March 7 varsity baseball matchup.
Head coach Kevin Vinson’s Lions plated five runs in the home half of the third frame.
The Lions capitalized on eight walks and eight Sylvania errors. They had seven hits off six Ram pitchers, including doubles by Luke Morris, Brody Samples and Chase Williams.
Samples batted 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Morris finished 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Trey Hubbard closed 1-for-1 with three walks, two runs and one RBI, and Jay Owens went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Williams was 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Braxton Brooks collected three runs and one RBI, and Wyatt Samples had two runs and one RBI.
Tyler Goosby walked twice, scored once and drove in a run, and Sean Wright walked twice and scored a run.
Peyton Wehrwein contributed two runs while Taylor Minyard and Malcolm Thornton both scored one for the Lions.
Andrew Felter started and earned the win for Sardis. He threw three innings and allowed six hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.
Hubbard pitched two innings in relief. He gave up one hit and struck out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.