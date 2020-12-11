RAINSVILLE — The Geraldine varsity boys outscored Collinsville 93-75 on Tuesday night in a Class 3A, Area 12 matchup played at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Geraldine, which improved to 2-0 in the area standings, led 24-12, 52-32 and 72-61 at the quarter breaks of the shootout.
Jaxon Colvin and Ridge Berry both scored 23 points for the Bulldogs. Colvin added 13 rebounds and three steals, and Berry collected seven boards, four assists and three steals.
Griffin Knight contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Kaejuan Hatley finished with 14 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals. Carlos Mann got five assists and five steals.
“’We’ve got to learn to value the ball more,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We turned it over way too much, and we didn’t do a good job of digging in and playing defense when we needed to.
“Give Collinsville credit for fighting back. But, we’ll take an area win anytime we can get it.”
Collinsville’s Colton Davis poured in a game-best 34 points. Jacob Jones netted 18.
Varsity girls
Collinsville 68, Geraldine 42: The defending 2A state champion Lady Panthers rolled past the Bulldogs in their initial meeting as 3A area opponents.
Collinsville controlled advantages of 25-11, 43-20 and 52-27 at the rest stops.
Joanna Hammett’s 11 points topped Geraldine. Chloe Murdock and Gracey Johnson scored seven each.
Carlie Johnson scored four, JJ Dismuke and Sara Smith three apiece and Shelby Trester, Kristen Armstrong and Angelina Varela all two. Hallie Burns added one.
Kayla Beene scored 18 and Tyla Tatum 13 to power Collinsville’s attack.
