The AHSAA is currently reviewing the Alabama State Department of Education Roadmap to Reopening Schools, which was released June 26 by State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
The ALSDE, in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health, developed its plan as a guidance document for the upcoming school year, which is designed to help meet the health and safety challenges Alabama’s schools are currently facing concerning COVID-19.
“We appreciate Dr. Mackey and his staff for their tireless efforts,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said.
“I am looking forward to working with school administrators and with the AHSAA football and fall sports committees, which meet on July 7, in addition to the Alabama Football Coaches Association on July 8 to discuss the ALSDE Roadmap and the ADPH guidelines.
“The AHSAA will continue to study and produce best practices, in conjunction with the AHSAA Central Board, Medical Advisory Board, ALSDE and ADPH, and will present the recommendations to the Central Board at its July 22 meeting.”
Fall sports are scheduled to start Aug. 20.
