MONTGOMERY — Due to the recent developments in the ongoing COVID-19 virus crisis, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all events of 10 or more people be cancelled for the next eight weeks.
These parameters include the 35th Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Awards Banquet scheduled for April 13 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel.
Fyffe senior Cage Cochran was the Class 2A, Region 8 scholar-athlete winner.
In lieu of a banquet, the Bryant-Jordan Foundation plans to produce a television and online event announcing the region, class and overall 2020 Bryant-Jordan scholarship recipients, as well as recipients of a number of other special scholarships provided by various organizations in conjunction with the Bryant-Jordan program.
The Bryant-Jordan Foundation has worked out an agreement with WOTM-TV to produce a television show, which will be broadcast over the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network. The feed will be made available free to all cable providers and will also be available at the following links:
The show will air on April 13 at 6 p.m., same time as the banquet’s original start time. The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet emcee Chris Stewart will serve as the host of the broadcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.