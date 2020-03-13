Jacksonville State signee Jake Peppers starred at the plate and on the mound for Geraldine on Wednesday afternoon, propelling the Bulldogs to a 9-0 rout of Sylvania in the Class 3A, Area 15 baseball opener for both clubs.
Peppers pitched a no-hitter, striking out 12 Rams while walking three. He batted 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs.
Levi Martin finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Bo Harper went 1-for-4 with one run and one RBI, and William Rogers was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Colt Lusher closed 1-for-4.
Jackson Bearden and Miles Benton both scored two runs for head coach Jamie Gilbert’s Bulldogs.
Bulldogs 17, Douglas 5: The Bulldogs scored 17 runs on 17 hits as they whipped host and Class 5A Douglas on Monday.
Geraldine scored four runs in the first, six in the second and seven in the fourth of the five-inning contest.
Brodie Stone belted a homer, and Benton and Peppers each tripled. Drew Fowler, Martin and Peppers all contributed a double.
Lusher batted 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Fowler went 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Bearden closed 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs, and Rogers was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Martin also batted 2-for-3.
Stone ended the day 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Peppers closed 2-for-5 with three runs and one RBI. Nate Rowell went 1-for-1 with two runs.
Harper was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Benton went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Anthony Baldwin scored three runs.
Martin started and got the win, striking out four and walking one in two innings.
Bulldogs 10, Crossville 0: Peppers and Fowler combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Dogs drubbed their archrival in five innings March 6 at Geraldine.
Peppers got the start and posted the victory. He fanned eight and walked one in three innings of work.
Fowler closed and had four strikeouts in two innings.
Peppers went 2-for-2 with two runs while Martin batted 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs.
Stone and Benton both ended the game 1-for-1 with a run, and Rogers closed 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Bearden was 1-for-3 with a run.
Harper contributed two runs and one RBI.
