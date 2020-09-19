GERALDINE — Plainview outscored Geraldine 16-0 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 30-16 win over the Bulldogs on Friday in a Class 3A, Region 7 game at Coolidge Isbell Field.
Geraldine led 10-6 at the half and 16-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Plainview used a running game led by Marcos Vega, who rushed for 229 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Brody McCurdy also added two scores, as all of the Bears’ 336 total yards came on the ground.
Geraldine’s Caleb Hall rushed for 122 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Cody Satterfield also added a touchdown.
Satterfield’s touchdown came on a 15-yard run with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Jose Garcia’s PAT gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
Plainview answered 58 seconds later on a McCurdy touchdown run.
Garcia kicked a 40-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the first half to increase Geraldine’s lead to 10-6 at halftime.
A 67-yard touchdown run by Vega and a McCurdy 2-point conversion gave Plainview a 14-10 lead with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
Geraldine regained the lead on an 80-yard touchdown run by Hall with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
Plainview took the lead for good with 10:09 left in the game on a Vega 46-yard run. McCurdy’s 2-point run gave the Bears a 22-16 lead.
McCurdy scored the game’s final touchdown from 23 yards out with 2:06 left. He again added the 2-point run.
Kobe Hill and Caleb Benefield each recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.
Plainview remained unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. Geraldine fell to 3-1 and 1-1.
Geraldine hosts Saks on Sept. 25 while Plainview hosts Crossville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.