The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association meets Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. in the conference room of Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville.
The dealership’s conference room is the site of all the association’s meetings for the 2020 high school football season.
Persons interested in joining should contact GSMFOA president Eric Scott at ericscott1978@yahoo.com or Gregg Lee at glee@albertk12.org.
The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association has contracts with Albertville, Boaz, Asbury, Crossville, DAR, Douglas, Fyffe, Guntersville, North Sand Mountain, Oneonta, Pisgah, Sardis, Woodville, Locust Fork and Cornerstone Christian.
The association’s full slate of officers is:
Scott, president; Michael Franklin, vice president; Lee, booking agent; Brien Phillips, treasurer; Mikey Floyd, recording secretary; Bill Cole and Jeff Day, at-large board members
