COLLINSVILLE — A rash of turnovers crippled Crossville’s chances of posting a victory against Collinsville, as the Lions fell 24-6 on Aug. 27 in the DeKalb County rivalry.
The Lions (0-2) finished with four turnovers.
In the first half, Collinsville converted two fumble recoveries into touchdown drives. Jacob Jones also returned a first-half interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Dalton Hughes recovered a pair of fumbles for the Panthers, who improved to 2-0 under new head coach Daniel Garrett, a former Albertville assistant coach.
The Lions played turnover-free in the second half. They put together 13-play and nine-play drives, with Hunter Haston capping the nine-play series with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Collinsville added a final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Colton Adkins led Crossville in rushing with 11 attempts for 79 yards. Haston finished 4-of-8 passing for 45 yards, and Trace Allen had two catches for 30 yards.
Landon Cox contributed an interception for the Lions.
Keaton Deboard paced the Panthers in rushing with 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Crossville launches Class 5A, Region 7 action at Boaz on Friday night at 7.
The Pirates have won three in a row in the series and five of the last six meetings.
Collinsville plays host to No. 2 Fyffe on Friday night in the 3A, Region 7 opener for both squads.
