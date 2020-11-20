ASBURY — The Asbury varsity boys basketball team picked up its first win of the 2020-21 season by beating Marshall County rival Brindlee Mountain 58-43 on Tuesday night.
Jay Jones starred for the Rams, pouring in 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 11-of-15 from the free-throw line. He also had five assists and four rebounds.
Zach Adams sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for Asbury, which led 20-9, 33-19 and 44-28 at the quarter breaks. The Rams’ margin reached 20 points in the fourth period.
Layne Bethune tossed in eight points, Matthew Wilson six, Caleb Gentry three, Maurisio Zurita two and Yahir Rodriguez one.
Wilson cleared 10 rebounds and Zurita six. Asbury outrebounded the Lions 36-24.
